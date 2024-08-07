American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get American Well alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMWL

American Well Price Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Well by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.