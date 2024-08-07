Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.42.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $328.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1 year low of $243.46 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.04. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

