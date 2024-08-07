Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.100-20.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.3 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Stock Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
