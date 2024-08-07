Analysts Offer Predictions for CPI Card Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CPI Card Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

PMTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

