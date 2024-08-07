Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $41.19

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AB. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

