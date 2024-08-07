Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at $12.08

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 871.2% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 556,066 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,988 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

