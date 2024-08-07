Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $147.86

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.86.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $169.63. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,861,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

