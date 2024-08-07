Analysts Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $67.30

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in GitLab by 10,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in GitLab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 3,424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GitLab by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in GitLab by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

