Analysts Set HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Price Target at $9.20

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.80. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

