Analysts Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT at $12.00

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.98. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

