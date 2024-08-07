Analysts Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$12.83

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company's stock.

NXE stock opened at C$7.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.26 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

