Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $74.00

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4,856.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $58.31 on Friday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

