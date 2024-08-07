Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$135.75

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

TSE:TIH opened at C$125.59 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter James Blake purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$122.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,758.01. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

