Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $70.27

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.86 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

