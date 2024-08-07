Analyzing Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Cheer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $3.19 billion 1.21 $331.23 million $1.11 10.54 Cheer $155.95 million 0.17 $30.48 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Cheer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 10.70% 14.51% 3.72% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Cheer's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and Cheer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Cheer.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Cheer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

