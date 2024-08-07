AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANAB. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of ANAB opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

