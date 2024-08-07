AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $308.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

