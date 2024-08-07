ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Stock Price Down 44.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 44.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.
ANGLE Stock Down 44.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19.
ANGLE Company Profile
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.