ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Stock Price Down 44.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 44.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

ANGLE Stock Down 44.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

