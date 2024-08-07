ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.36. 128,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 148,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

