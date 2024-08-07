ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $302.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

