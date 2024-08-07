AON (NYSE:AON) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $323.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.