Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $323.40 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.