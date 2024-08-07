Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $123.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $124.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,419,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

