Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

