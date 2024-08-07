Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.