Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 519,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,665,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIT opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.38 and a 52-week high of $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.