AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,516 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

