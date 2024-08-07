Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 351,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.