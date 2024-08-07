ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $107.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

