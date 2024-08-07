Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

