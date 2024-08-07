Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ACA opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.