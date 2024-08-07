Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $22.33. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 112,305 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,531,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

