Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,011.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,182 shares of company stock worth $1,920,302 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.