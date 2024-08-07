Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

NYSE ARDT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

About Ardent Health Partners

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

