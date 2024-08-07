argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $540.37.

ARGX stock opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.23.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

