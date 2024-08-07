Argus Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Hold

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

