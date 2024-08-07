Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARHS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.