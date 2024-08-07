Arjuna Capital Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

