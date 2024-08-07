ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,740 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

