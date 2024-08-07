Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. Ark Restaurants makes up about 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

