Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,908 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ARM by 198.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 28.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.27. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

