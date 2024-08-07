ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $115.99. 6,235,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,881,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
