ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $115.99. 6,235,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,881,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.24.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

ARM Stock Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of ARM by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,437,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.