Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 6,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

