Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Trading 3.7% Higher

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 40,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

