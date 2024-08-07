Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 253,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,556,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

