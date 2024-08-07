Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)

Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 382.46% from the stock’s previous close.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRA stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $33.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

