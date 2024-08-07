Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)

Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 382.46% from the stock’s previous close.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MIRA stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $33.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
