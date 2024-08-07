Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

