Ashley Cordova Sells 688 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $13,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,265.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NovoCure Trading Down 5.0 %

NVCR stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 57.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 125,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

