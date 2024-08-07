Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

