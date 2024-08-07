Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.470-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.50.

AZPN opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -404.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

